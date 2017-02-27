Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis to Miss a Few Days
Typically during spring training, Major League Baseball teams are extra cautious with their players in hopes to have them at full strength for Opening Day. As such, the Cleveland Indians are holding Jason Kipnis out of action for the next few days after it was discovered that the second baseman has a rotator cuff strain.
