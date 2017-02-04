Cleveland Indians Bullpen is One of the Best and Deepest in Baseball
After the addition of Boone Logan, the Cleveland Indians have one of the best and deepest bullpens in all of baseball heading into the 2017 season. The Cleveland Indians made one of the most improbable World Series playoff runs in recent memory last season.
