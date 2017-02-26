Cleveland Indians: Breaking Down the 25-Man Roster

Feb 17, 2017; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona speaks with members of the media after a workout at the Goodyear Ballpark practice fields. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Filling a roster with 25 guys is always a large task, and the Cleveland Indians have an even tougher time because of the depth that exists in their organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deep Left Field.