Chicago Cubs in position to contend for years to come
Joe Maddon told him team to "embrace the target" and the Cubs did just that, reeling off 103 regular-season wins and battling back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians in a wild Game 7 and capture their first World Series champions Chicago Cubs in position to contend for years to come Joe Maddon told him team to "embrace the target" and the Cubs did just that, reeling off 103 regular-season wins and battling back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians in a wild Game 7 and capture their first World Series champions Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kb18zM Go inside the the party of the century, with an on-the-ground look as millions in the city of Chicago welcome home the World Series champions Cubs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan 28
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 27
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC