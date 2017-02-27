Carlos Carrasco returns in Cleveland Indians' victory over the Rangers
Before yesterday, the last game that Carlos Carrasco pitched in occurred on September 17, 2016. He exited after taking a liner off the hand in the first inning and would not pitch again during the remainder of the season or the playoffs.
