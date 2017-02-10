Bullpen Battles Return
Tribe Spring Training has officially begun with pitchers and catchers reporting earlier today, and their first workout tomorrow! We all know what that means, the battle for those bullpen spots will soon be underway! Of course, there are the obvious heat-throwers getting the nod already, Andrew Miller for example, but for others, this could be a life-changing opportunity to throw out their first Major League pitch. The Indians recently added another lefty to accompany Miller, who goes by Boone Logan.
