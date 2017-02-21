Breaking down MLB.com's Top 30 Cleveland Indians prospects for 2017
MLB.com has finally updated their Top 30 prospects list for the Cleveland Indians , and to the surprise of some, Bradley Zimmer remains on top, with breakout catching prospect Francisco Mejia hot on his trails at number two. Another breakout player, pitcher Triston McKenzie, was bumped up to number three after one hell of a 2016 campaign in his first half season of pro ball.
