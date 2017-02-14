Baez to play 2B in WBC

Baez to play 2B in WBC

14 hrs ago

Cubs infielder Javier Baez , who will be competing in his first World Baseball Classic, said he'll play second base for Team Puerto Rico, which is loaded with talented middle infielders, including shortstops Francisco Lindor of the Indians and Carlos Correa of the Astros. Baez, the co-Most Valuable Player in the National League Championship Series, said Lindor will play shortstop and the team will prep in Arizona.

Chicago, IL

