Arizona Wildcats' remake of 'Major Le...

Arizona Wildcats' remake of 'Major League' is so good, ...

22 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

When Arizona Wildcats infielder Sawyer Gieseke and his teammates decided to remake the spring training arrival scene from the cult classic film "Major League," the connections were pretty obvious. Arizona plays its games at Tucson's Hi Corbett Field, once the longtime spring training home of the Cleveland Indians, where many of the scenes from the original movie were filmed.

