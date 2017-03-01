Are Cleveland Indians satisfied with their catchers for 2017 season? Hey, Hoynsie

Do you have a question that you'd like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here or Tweet him at @hoynsie. Hey, Hoynsie: Considering that the Indians tried to get catcher Jonathan Lucroy last season, are they satisfied with their catchers? Is Francisco Mejia the solution? -- James Lotz Hey, James: When the Indians tried to get Lucroy from Milwaukee last season , starting catcher Yan Gomes was on the disabled list and Roberto Perez was trying to come back from broken right thumb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.