AL Central teams at the start of spring training
A team-by-team look at the American League Central entering spring training, including key players each club acquired and lost, and dates of the first workout for pitchers and catchers, and the full squad: Going campin': The Indians are all in this season. After making the World Series for the first time since 1997, Cleveland intends to get back and finish the job this time.
