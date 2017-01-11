Will Benson is our No. 7 Cleveland Indians prospect. Who should be No. 8?
If you thought the last poll was a two-man race, yesterday's was downright scary as Will Benson ended up eking out a victory over Greg Allen by one single vote, with both men raking in 46 percent of the vote in total. This was a bit of a shock considering poor Allen has come in second in the last three rounds of voting.
