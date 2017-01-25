Will Benson interview LIVE tonight on LGT's Facebook Page

A few days ago, we were approached about interviewing Indians 2016 first round draft pick Will Benson and Let's Go Tribe managing editor Matt Lyons managed to pull quite the coup by convincing Will's manager to have the interview air live during our weekly "Prospect Chat" podcast. If you aren't a fan already, make sure to like the Let's Go Tribe Facebook page right here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.