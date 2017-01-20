Who deserves the next Cleveland sports statue? Do the Indians have too many? Sports Podcast
The Indians will unveil two more statues at Progressive Field this season, which got us thinking: Who deserves the next statue for each of the three Cleveland teams? Statues seem to be a polarizing topic in Cleveland, especially when it comes to some of those who already have one . In the sixth installment of the cleveland.com Sports Podcast -- we're still looking for a name and a theme song, so send in your ideas -- Doug and Zack debate how many statues are too many, and who still deserves one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
