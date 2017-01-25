Tyler Krieger is our No. 19 Cleveland Indians prospect. Who should be No. 20?
While he's not exactly a household name just yet, Tyler Krieger did more than enough to make an impact in 2016 to crack the LGT top 20 prospects for the first time, coming in 19th overall this year. A former fourth round pick in the 2015 MLB draft , Krieger didn't play the year he was drafted due to nagging shoulder injury that he had played the previous college season with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan 20
|recep
|1
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 20
|recep
|1
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC