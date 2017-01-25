Tyler Krieger is our No. 19 Cleveland Indians prospect. Who should be No. 20?

While he's not exactly a household name just yet, Tyler Krieger did more than enough to make an impact in 2016 to crack the LGT top 20 prospects for the first time, coming in 19th overall this year. A former fourth round pick in the 2015 MLB draft , Krieger didn't play the year he was drafted due to nagging shoulder injury that he had played the previous college season with.

