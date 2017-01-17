Trevor Plouffe finalizes $5.25M, 1-year deal with A's

In this Aug. 29, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Twins' Trevor Plouffe singles off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen during the tenth inning of a baseball game, in Cleveland. Infielder Trevor Plouffe has finalized a $5.25 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics and is expected to be the primary third baseman if he can stay healthy.

