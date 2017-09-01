The Weekly Bernie, 1/9/17: Oakland A's not done yet after adding Rajai Davis
Welcome back to The Weekly Bernie! It's the best dance in the game, so let's get rolling once more! On Tuesday evening the A's signed 36 year-old outfielder Rajai Davis to a one year, $6 million contract. Rajai, who played for the A's from 2008 through 2010, had a nice bounceback campaign with the American League Champion Cleveland Indians in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC