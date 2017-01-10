The trickle-down effect of signing Edwin Encarnacion on the Indians'...

The Indians' signing of Edwin Encarnacion filled the club's biggest need on the roster, gave the lineup a significant upgrade and sent a shock wave through a fan base that had been waiting for that kind of a free-agent haul for quite some time. The three-year, $60 million deal that includes a club option for a fourth year will send the Indians' payroll soaring far higher than would have been expected even 12 months ago.

