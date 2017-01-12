The cruel nature of baseball awards

The cruel nature of baseball awards

In 1959, Tito Francona, father of the current Cleveland Indians manager, led baseball in batting average by 11 points at .366. The man trailing him was fellow future Indian Harvey Kuenn at .353.

