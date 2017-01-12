St. Louis Cardinals expect to add speed this season
In this Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, photo, Chicago Cubs' Dexter Fowler hits a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series in Cleveland. A year after finishing last in the National League with 35 stolen bases, St. Louis is putting an emphasis on becoming more athletic and aggressive on the basepaths this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC