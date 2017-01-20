Roy Halladay, dominating despite bad luck
As the baseball world natters on about the positives and negatives of various 2017 Hall of Fame induction candidates, my mind wandered to greats I've seen depart in recent years. Namely, Roy Halladay .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC