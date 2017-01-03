Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland I...

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland Indians to announce summer concert at Progressive Field

9 hrs ago

It won't be the World Series of Rock that Cleveland fans remember with such fondness, but SOMETHING is coming to Progressive Field this summer. Nobody is saying just who will take over the field when the defending American League champions are on a road trip, at least not yet.

