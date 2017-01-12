Rob Kaminsky is our No. 10 Cleveland Indians prospect. Who should be No. 11?
In 2015, the Cleveland Indians were able to turn a struggling Brandon Moss into a young, exciting pitching prospect in Rob Kaminsky at the trade deadline. Prior to coming over to Cleveland, Kaminsky consistently rated as one of the top prospects in an incredible St. Louis farm system, so the deal seemed to heavily favor the Cleveland Indians.
