Report: Indians can't afford Rajai Davis after spending on Encarnacion

If Indians want Rajai Davis back, it's going to cost them. A report from Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer revealed that the club has interest in bringing their center fielder back on board in 2017, but are short on cash after inking Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year, $60 million deal this winter.

Chicago, IL

