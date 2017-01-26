Report: Cleveland Indians' Progressiv...

Report: Cleveland Indians' Progressive Field to host 2019 MLB All-Star Game

Read more: CBS Sports

Progressive Field has been renovated several times since last hosting the game in 1997 and right now the Indians are off the heels of a World Series appearance, so the decision by MLB here would make a lot of sense. Traditionally, the leagues alternate venues for the All-Star Game, but we saw a departure here in this midst of this four-year stretch.

