Report: Cleveland Indians' Progressive Field to host 2019 MLB All-Star Game
Progressive Field has been renovated several times since last hosting the game in 1997 and right now the Indians are off the heels of a World Series appearance, so the decision by MLB here would make a lot of sense. Traditionally, the leagues alternate venues for the All-Star Game, but we saw a departure here in this midst of this four-year stretch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan 20
|recep
|1
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 20
|recep
|1
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC