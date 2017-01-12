Nolan Jones is our No. 11 Cleveland Indians prospect. Who should be No. 12?
Despite the field doubling in size to 10, no one was a match for third base prospect Nolan Jones, who had more than twice the amount of votes as second and third place finishers Juan Hillman and Ryan Merritt with 34 percent of the total. Just like fellow 2016 draft pick Will Benson, Jones is pretty much all potential at this point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC