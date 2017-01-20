News and Notes: Terry Francona accept...

News and Notes: Terry Francona accepts AL Manager of the Year Award

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Let's Go Tribe

Kenny Lofton didn't receive 5% of the vote his first time on the ballot, which still confounds me. Generally a borderline players can gradually pick up steam as the years pass, as happened with Tim Raines this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan 20 recep 1
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan 20 recep 1
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,536 • Total comments across all topics: 278,179,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC