Nation-Now 58 mins ago 12:15 p.m.New study breaks down jet lag's affect on major league ballplayers
Bryan Shaw #27 of the Cleveland Indians pitches in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. A new study finds that jet lag takes a profound toll on pro baseball teams, especially those playing at home rather than on the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan 20
|recep
|1
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 20
|recep
|1
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC