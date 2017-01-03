Napoli, Ross remain firmly on Rangers' radar
Free-agent first baseman Mike Napoli and pitcher Tyson Ross appear to be exactly what the Rangers are looking for in the waning weeks of the offseason. That doesn't mean the Rangers will be able to land either -- especially if they are only offering one-year contracts -- and general manager Jon Daniels refused to comment on specific players still available on the free-agent market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC