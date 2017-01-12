MLB report: Trevor Bauer agrees to $3...

MLB report: Trevor Bauer agrees to $3.55-million, one-year deal with Indians

2 hrs ago

The enigmatic right-hander, whose best season in the majors was tarnished by a postseason drone accident in 2016, avoided salary arbitration with the team by agreeing Thursday to a $3.55-million, one-year contract, more than double the $1,697,500 he earned last year. Bauer, who turns 26 next week, went 12-8 with a 4.26 ERA in a career-high 190 innings last year and was a valuable member of the rotation.

