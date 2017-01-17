Manny falls well short in Hall of Fame voting

The Manny being Manny phenomenon took off in Boston, but Manny Ramirez began to carve his place in baseball history in Cleveland. His was a unique and remarkable career, and there was a point in time when Ramirez seemed like a lock for the hallowed halls in Cooperstown, N.Y. There is no denying that Ramirez was one of the most fearsome hitters of his era and one of the best right-handed sluggers the game has seen.

