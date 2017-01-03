Live Nation to announce 'major' Cleve...

Live Nation to announce 'major' Cleveland concert': Is it U2 or GN'R?

9 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Live Nation and the Cleveland Indians will make a "major concert announcement" at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 at Progressive Field. We do know that Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris will be on hand.

