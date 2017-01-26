LeBron honored as Cleveland's top ath...

LeBron honored as Cleveland's top athlete for title in 2016

Read more: The Daily Herald

James, who made good on his promise to win a championship for his home state, was named professional athlete of the year at the Greater Cleveland Sports awards after leading the Cavaliers to the city's first title in 52 years. The superstar ended Cleveland's title drought and inspired n entire region by helping the Cavs storm back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to stun the Golden State Warriors, who won 73 games in the regular season but couldn't complete their unprecedented season with a crown.

