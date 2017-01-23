Jeff Manship's bizarre streak of dominance with the Cleveland Indians

Manboat, Boycanoe, Gentlemantugboat - whatever you want to call Jeff Manship , he is a man now forever tied to Cleveland Indians lore. Maybe not a big portion of it, but when you tell your grandkids about the great World Series run of 2016 - and the boring season that preceeded it - you should try and bring up one Mr. Jefferson Manship at least once.

