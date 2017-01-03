Indians announce spring broadcast schedule
A little more than one month remains until the Indians officially renew their quest for World Series glory. When Spring Training does arrive, Cleveland will see the World Series champion Cubs twice within its Cactus League slate, with both games scheduled to be televised.
