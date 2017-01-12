Indians add Delabar, Banwart to spring camp
The Indians added a pair of arms to the Spring Training mix on Friday, signing right-handers Steve Delabar and Travis Banwart to Minor League contracts that include invitations to attend camp with the Major League club. Indians pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Spring Training at the team's headquarters in Goodyear, Ariz., on Feb. 12, with the first workout slated for Feb. 14. Delabar and Banwart represent the first pitchers added to the spring fold as non-roster players.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Indians.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC