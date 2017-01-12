Indians add Delabar, Banwart to spring camp

The Indians added a pair of arms to the Spring Training mix on Friday, signing right-handers Steve Delabar and Travis Banwart to Minor League contracts that include invitations to attend camp with the Major League club. Indians pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Spring Training at the team's headquarters in Goodyear, Ariz., on Feb. 12, with the first workout slated for Feb. 14. Delabar and Banwart represent the first pitchers added to the spring fold as non-roster players.

