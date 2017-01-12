Indians 1 hour ago 1:41 p.m.Reports: Cleveland Indians reach one-year ...

The Cleveland Indians have avoided arbitration with two key members of their bullpen, as they reached one-year deals with right-handed set-up man Bryan Shaw and closer Cody Allen Friday. Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball and FanRag Sports was the first to report news of Shaw's $4.6 million contract, while MLB.com's Jordan Bastian confirmed Allen's deal is worth $7.35 million.

