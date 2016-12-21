Greg Allen, Francisco Mejia keep Cleveland Indians strong after...

Francisco Mejia, Lynchburg , Lake County : Already one of Cleveland's most talked-about prospects, the 20-year-old entrenched himself in the Minor League record book with a 50-game hitting streak in 2016. In just his fourth professional season, Mejia sported a slash line of .342/.382/.514 with 11 homers and 80 RBIs in 102 games while improving his defense all the while.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BTF's Baseball Primer.