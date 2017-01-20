Francisco Lindor Named Finalist for L...

Francisco Lindor Named Finalist for Local Award

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Deep Left Field

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor had a tremendous season in 2016, and is considered one of the top professional athletes in Cleveland. Francisco Lindor has made himself the face of the Cleveland Indians after just one full season on the team, and his efforts are being noticed both locally and nationally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deep Left Field.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan 20 recep 1
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan 20 recep 1
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,855 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC