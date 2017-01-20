Francisco Lindor Named Finalist for Local Award
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor had a tremendous season in 2016, and is considered one of the top professional athletes in Cleveland. Francisco Lindor has made himself the face of the Cleveland Indians after just one full season on the team, and his efforts are being noticed both locally and nationally.
