FOX Sports Arizona announces Arizona Diamondbacks Cactus League TV schedule
There will be 14 games televised live and the schedule begins Friday, March 3, when the D-backs host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Salt River Fields at 1 p.m. The schedule also includes match-ups with the American League Champion Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Oakland A's, Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. All games will also be streamed live on the free FOX Sports GO app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan 20
|recep
|1
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 20
|recep
|1
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC