Four Indians crack the MLB Pipeline top 100 prospect rankings

With a new year, it was time for MLB Pipeline to issue its first big update of 2017 and that began with a brand new top 100 prospects rankings list, which they debuted last night on a live video stream. When it was all said and done, four Cleveland Indians prospects cracked the top 100, and the player who came in first for the Tribe might be a bit of a surprise.

