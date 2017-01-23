Ex-Central Leaguer Sarbaugh thrives as coach ina

Ex-Central Leaguer Sarbaugh thrives as coach in majors Ex-Central Leaguer Mike Sarbaugh is thriving as the third-base coach for the AL champion Cleveland Indians. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/sports/mlb/2017/01/23/ex-central-leaguer-sarbaugh-thrives-coach-majors/96935004/ Long before he took the field during the World Series last fall as the third-base coach for the American League champion Cleveland Indians, Mike Sarbaugh spent a couple of summers playing baseball in York County.

