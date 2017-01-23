Ex-Central Leaguer Sarbaugh thrives a...

Ex-Central Leaguer Sarbaugh thrives as coach ina

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: York Dispatch

Ex-Central Leaguer Sarbaugh thrives as coach in majors Ex-Central Leaguer Mike Sarbaugh is thriving as the third-base coach for the AL champion Cleveland Indians. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/sports/mlb/2017/01/23/ex-central-leaguer-sarbaugh-thrives-coach-majors/96935004/ Long before he took the field during the World Series last fall as the third-base coach for the American League champion Cleveland Indians, Mike Sarbaugh spent a couple of summers playing baseball in York County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan 20 recep 1
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan 20 recep 1
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... Aug '16 Gildacan 1
News Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 2
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,207,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC