Encarnacion takes physical to finalize $65M Indians deal
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates his solo home run off a pitch from Texas Rangers' Yu Darvish in the fifth inning of Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series... The Latest on the federal sentencing of Dylann Roof in the deaths of nine people at a South Carolina church : Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof deserves the death penalty because he painstakingly chose to kill nine black parishioners over the color of their skin and felt no remorse, a federal prosecutor said... Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof spoke to the jury for the first time at his death penalty trial Wednesday, telling them that there's nothing wrong with him psychologically and that he is not trying to... Highways flooded in San Francisco Wednesday after more than an inch of rain fell overnight, setting off mud and rock slides ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC