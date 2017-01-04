Davis returning to A's from Indians

After a World Series trip with Cleveland, runnin' Rajai Davis is returning to the Bay Area with the Oakland Athletics on a $6 million, one-year contract to fill a void in center field. The A's announced on Tuesday night that the outfielder and 2016 AL stolen-bases leader had reached agreement on a deal to play again for the A's after spending parts of the 2008-10 seasons with Oakland.

