Cleveland Indians will host 2019 All-Star Game
A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Indians will host the 2019 All-Star Game at Progressive Field. The team will hold a news conference on Friday to formally announce the event last held in Cleveland in 1997, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not been made.
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan 20
|recep
|1
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan 20
|recep
|1
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
