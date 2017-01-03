Cleveland Indians Sunday News and Notes: Opportunities for the young outfielders
One of the side effects of the Encarnacion signing is that the Indians aren't going to be able to sign a free agent to help improve the outfield, whether that would have been Rajai Davis or a corner outfielder to serve as insurance for Michael Brantley. Yandy Diaz should get a lot of opportunities this spring, with Greg Allen and Bradley Zimmer options as the season progresses.
