Cleveland Indians Should Add Free Agent Reliever Boone Logan
Free agent reliever Boone Logan could be the final piece to the Cleveland Indians' bullpen giving them another outstanding lefty to pair with Andrew Miller. The Cleveland Indians shocked the baseball world last summer when the team swung a deal for New York Yankees star southpaw reliever Andrew Miller .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deep Left Field.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|5 hr
|recep
|1
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|5 hr
|recep
|1
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC