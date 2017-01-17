Cleveland Indians pitcher Josh Judy, right, is congratulated by the...
Former Indiana Tech baseball player Josh Judy has signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, Excess Sports Management, which represents Judy, announced Monday. Judy makes his return to affiliated ball for the first time since 2014, when he pitched in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, at Triple-A Albuquerque.
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|Napoli helps Indians beat Mariners 4-3 (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
|GM Anthopoulos leaving Jays with new president ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|2
