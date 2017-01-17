Cleveland Indians pitcher Josh Judy, right, is congratulated by the...

Cleveland Indians pitcher Josh Judy, ...

Cleveland Indians pitcher Josh Judy

23 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Former Indiana Tech baseball player Josh Judy has signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, Excess Sports Management, which represents Judy, announced Monday. Judy makes his return to affiliated ball for the first time since 2014, when he pitched in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, at Triple-A Albuquerque.

