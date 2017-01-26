Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan, on Edwin Encarnacion's hefty ...
When Chris Antonetti mentioned the idea of acquiring Andrew Miller last summer, Indians owner Paul Dolan needed to hear a convincing sales pitch. "That's not in our DNA, to give up that kind of talent," Dolan said Friday morning at Progressive Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|4 hr
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan 20
|recep
|1
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie...
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies...
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Arrieta sharp in spring debut, Indians beat Cubs (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC