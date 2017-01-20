Cleveland Indians: Jeff Manship Headed to South Korea
Former Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Jeff Manship has opted to spend the 2017 season in South Korea with the NC Dinos of the KBO League. After being a fixture in the Cleveland Indians' bullpen for the past two seasons, Jeff Manship is heading to South Korea, as reported by Jon Heyman over the weekend.
